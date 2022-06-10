Think working from home won’t hurt your career? Don’t be so sure5 min read . Updated: 10 Jun 2022, 01:20 AM IST
Many companies are letting employees stay home some or all of the time, but workers who frequent the office might get ahead
Employees of accounting firm Dixon Hughes Goodman showed CEO Matt Snow that they could be productive at home during the pandemic. So, last fall, the company declared “hybrid" the new normal and made the office optional on most days.