This housing finance company plans to hire over 600 people by December

ICICI Home Finance Company on Monday announced that it would be hiring over 600 people by the end of this calendar year to address the rising demand for home loans.

In an official release, the company said, this recruitment drive across the country’s branch network in sales and credit will enable the company to cater to the increasing demand in the affordable housing segment.

‘Apna Ghar and Apna Ghar Dreamz' - company's affordable home loan products cater to a section of home buyers who may not be in a position to furnish documents required for a home loan like ITR proof.

Service cash salaried, self-employed individuals such as shopkeepers, traders, merchants, small vegetable and fruits vendors, drivers, small kirana shopkeepers, electricians, carpenters, computer operators, machine operators, as well as, salaried individuals working in industries and the government sector can take benefit of these loan products, the company said

"We see growth opportunity in affordable housing segment across 530 plus locations we are present in. Our pan-India recruitment drive will aid our growth plans as we focus on hiring local talent for our branches," said Anirudh Kamani, Managing Director and CEO, ICICI Home Finance.

