State-owned Coal India today announced a performance-linked reward of ₹72,500 per employee to all its non-executive cadre workforce for financial year 2020-21.

The payment of performance-linked reward (PLR) would be made on or before October 11, 2021.

"Non-executive cadre employees of Coal India Ltd (CIL), its subsidiaries and Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) will get an amount of ₹72,500 as PLR for financial year 2020-21," the Maharatna firm said in a statement.

The decision was taken on Monday in a bipartite meeting of representatives of Central Trade Unions (CTUs), who are members of the standardisation Committee of JBCCI-X and management of CIL and SCCL held at CIL Office in New Delhi, the statement said.

"Govt under PM @narendramodi ji is committed to the welfare of #CoalWarriors. In recognition to their nation-building efforts, performance-linked reward has been increased from ₹68,000 to ₹72,500 per person, this year. @CoalIndiaHQ @PRO_SCCL," Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi said in a tweet.

The company said that 2,50,052 manpower will be benefited from the move, the statement said.

Notably, non-executive cadre employees of CIL, its subsidiaries and SCCL had received an amount of ₹68,000 as PLR last year.

CIL accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output.

