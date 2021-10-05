Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Industry >Human Resource >This PSU announces performance-linked reward of 72,500 per non-exec employees

This PSU announces performance-linked reward of 72,500 per non-exec employees

Premium
The payment of performance-linked reward (PLR) would be made on or before October 11, 2021.
1 min read . 01:46 PM IST PTI

The company said that 2,50,052 manpower will be benefited from the move, the statement said.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

State-owned Coal India today announced a performance-linked reward of 72,500 per employee to all its non-executive cadre workforce for financial year 2020-21.

State-owned Coal India today announced a performance-linked reward of 72,500 per employee to all its non-executive cadre workforce for financial year 2020-21.

The payment of performance-linked reward (PLR) would be made on or before October 11, 2021.

The payment of performance-linked reward (PLR) would be made on or before October 11, 2021.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

"Non-executive cadre employees of Coal India Ltd (CIL), its subsidiaries and Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) will get an amount of 72,500 as PLR for financial year 2020-21," the Maharatna firm said in a statement.

The decision was taken on Monday in a bipartite meeting of representatives of Central Trade Unions (CTUs), who are members of the standardisation Committee of JBCCI-X and management of CIL and SCCL held at CIL Office in New Delhi, the statement said.

"Govt under PM @narendramodi ji is committed to the welfare of #CoalWarriors. In recognition to their nation-building efforts, performance-linked reward has been increased from 68,000 to 72,500 per person, this year. @CoalIndiaHQ @PRO_SCCL," Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi said in a tweet.

 

The company said that 2,50,052 manpower will be benefited from the move, the statement said.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

What if IPL broadcast rights breach ₹30,000 crore?

Premium

The Oyo top gun who stands to make ₹1,000 crore in IPO

Premium

There's a crippling coal shortage, but these pvt power ...

Premium

Equities, the key ingredient to building long-term wealth

Notably, non-executive cadre employees of CIL, its subsidiaries and SCCL had received an amount of 68,000 as PLR last year.

CIL accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!