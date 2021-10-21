Overseas education company Leap, that runs Leap Finance and LeapScholar, has announced the launch of 'LevelUp H1-B', a job-matching portal for international students that allows them to apply directly to a curated list of companies sponsoring H1-B Visas.

The free of cost portal aims to make the job search process easier for international job seekers, who need specific employment requirements like visa sponsorship.

"We at Leap are passionate about ensuring professional success of our community of students. Kickstarting a career in a new country can be a daunting task. We are excited to launch LevelUp H1B job portal which will significantly ease the job search process for international students as well match them to the right career options. The contribution made by migrants to the world economy is well documented and we hope to empower the next generation of global leaders through this initiative," said Vaibhav Singh, Co-founder of Leap.

The 'LevelUp H1B Job Portal', expected to be functional from 25th October, will be launched on the sidelines of H1-B Careers Summit on 23rd October 2021.

Through the summit, leaders from across the board will address an audience of more than 10,000 international students and professionals, Leap said.

During the summit, Leap will also launch an e-book titled 'From Admit Letter to Offer Letter' to provide international students a roadmap to navigate the job landscape in the US and prepare them to land their dream internships and jobs.

The speakers includes Sanket Firodiya - Co-founder at Hammr, Lokesh Kumar - Senior Director, Engineering at StockX and ex-Microsoft and other eminent guests.

Founded in 2019, Leap is the first online platform to offer end-to-end services for students pursuing international education and careers. Headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in Bangalore (India), Leap offers counseling services, visa services, education loans, and other financial products tailored for international students.

