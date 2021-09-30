Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Industry >Human Resource >This third generation inheritor of Godrej is India's richest woman

This third generation inheritor of Godrej is India's richest woman

Smita Crishna bags India's richest woman status at the age of 70, according to the report
1 min read . 02:16 PM IST Edited By Podishetti Akash

  • Smita Crishna, with a wealth of 33,000 crore bags 40th spot in the overall rich list, which is topped by Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani for the tenth consecutive year, according to IIFL Wealth-Hurun India Rich List.

Third generation inheritor of Godrej, Smita Crishna, at the age of 70, is India's richest woman, according to a report by IIFL-Hurun India rich list.

Smita Crishna, with a wealth of 33,000 crore bags 40th spot in the overall rich list, which is topped by Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani for the tenth consecutive year. Crishna's wealth has declined by 3% over last year. 

Meanwhile, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, 68, is the richest self-made Indian woman, according to the report.

With a wealth of 7.1 lakh crore, Mukesh Ambani tops the list, followed by Gautam Adani and family. Hurun India and IIFL Wealth today released the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2021. This is the 10th annual ranking of the richest individuals in India. Wealth calculations are a snapshot as of 15th September 2021.

1,007 individuals, up 179, across 119 cities, up 5, have INR 1,000 crore on the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2021. Cumulative wealth up 51%, while average wealth increased by 25%.

894 individuals saw their wealth increase or stay the same, of which 229 new faces, whilst 113 saw their wealth drop and there were 51 dropouts. India has 237 billionaires, up 58 compared to last year, according to the report.

While Chemicals and Software sectors added the greatest number of new entrants to the list, Pharma is still at number one and has contributed 130 entrants to the list. The youngest in the list is aged 23, 3 years younger than the youngest last year.

