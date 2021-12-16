OPEN APP
Home / Industry / Human Resource /  This UK firm to hire over 600 techies from India in next few years. Details here
Listen to this article

By end of 2026, over 600 tech professionals are likely to hired by UK-based business financial platform Tide, the company said in statement on Thursday. 

This drive, which constitutes nearly 60% of the company's total hiring, stems from Tide's expansion strategy to boost its local presence in India, its first international market, the company statement reads.

In next 18-24 months, the company's Hyderabad centre would recruit 300 engineers across various roles, with a particular focus on backend engineers in Java and Python, as well as experts in data science and Flutter.

Keeping in mind the current tech talent crunch across the globe, Tide is creating new hiring streams through an 'Internship to Hire' programme to attract and nurture top-quality talent.

Focused on training fresh graduates from premium institutes, such as IITs and NITs, Tide will leverage the programme to recruit entry-level candidates and then gradually increase the count as the model matures.

"We have seen a tremendous response from the Indian market within a short span of starting operations in the country.

"The additional technological capabilities will help us build our product for India as we expand our roots deeper into the country and invest in the technology leaders of tomorrow," Tide India CEO Gurjodhpal Singh said.

MINT PREMIUM See All

Tide already has over 350 highly skilled employees in India with most of them working from the Hyderabad technology centre.  Earlier this year, the company announced plans to create over 1,000 jobs in India over the next five years.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout