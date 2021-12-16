By end of 2026, over 600 tech professionals are likely to hired by UK-based business financial platform Tide, the company said in statement on Thursday.

This drive, which constitutes nearly 60% of the company's total hiring, stems from Tide's expansion strategy to boost its local presence in India, its first international market, the company statement reads.

In next 18-24 months, the company's Hyderabad centre would recruit 300 engineers across various roles, with a particular focus on backend engineers in Java and Python, as well as experts in data science and Flutter.

Keeping in mind the current tech talent crunch across the globe, Tide is creating new hiring streams through an 'Internship to Hire' programme to attract and nurture top-quality talent.

Focused on training fresh graduates from premium institutes, such as IITs and NITs, Tide will leverage the programme to recruit entry-level candidates and then gradually increase the count as the model matures.

"We have seen a tremendous response from the Indian market within a short span of starting operations in the country.

"The additional technological capabilities will help us build our product for India as we expand our roots deeper into the country and invest in the technology leaders of tomorrow," Tide India CEO Gurjodhpal Singh said.

Tide already has over 350 highly skilled employees in India with most of them working from the Hyderabad technology centre. Earlier this year, the company announced plans to create over 1,000 jobs in India over the next five years.

