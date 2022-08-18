This year, the boss is in the office while employees hit the beach

“Many of the partners had vacation homes," says Mr. Maginnis, whose own getaway is on the Jersey Shore. “It wasn’t uncommon for them to take a Monday off, take a Friday off—maybe take a Monday and a Friday off—and historically that perk wasn’t available to younger folks. What I’m observing lately is young professionals in their 20s and 30s have really gotten accustomed to not being in the office, and they like it a lot."