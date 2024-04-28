Three in 5 recruiters to offer salary hikes of 6-12% this year: Mint+Shine study
Among job seekers, around 24% of those surveyed said they expected a 10-15% salary hike, while another 24% expected a more than 20% hike. This shows job seekers and employees were hopeful of even bigger hikes than employers expect to give this year.
A highly competitive job market where companies are looking for specialists is likely to push employers to offer an estimated 9-12% increments this year. According to the Mint+Shine Talent Insights report, 34% of the HR executives surveyed said they expected a hike of that range, possibly targeted to boost employee morale and prevent them from changing loyalties.