Home / Industry / Human Resource /  Tier-I cities have the highest intent to hire in July-September: TeamLease

Tier-I cities have the highest intent to hire in July-September: TeamLease

Companies are looking to go deeper into smaller towns as talent in larger cities gets more expensive. (Getty Images)
1 min read . 04:28 PM ISTLivemint

  • Data, however, showed that rural places and tier-3 cities do not have as much hiring intent as bigger cities

MUMBAI: Tier-I cities have the highest intent to hire in the July-September quarter, although there has been a bigger growth in employment opportunities in tier -2 cities, said staffing firm TeamLease. 

"The Metro & Tier-1 cities geography tops Intent to Hire across all geographies, witnessing an increase of 6% for the forthcoming quarter from previous to 89%.Tier-2 cities on the other hand, witness an even higher (7%) increase in intent to hire and rise to 62% for the forthcoming quarter," said the Employment Outlook Report from TeamLease.

However, data showed that rural places and tier-3 cities do not have as much hiring intent as bigger cities, and according to the staffing firm, "the sluggish increase suggests it could take quite a while for opportunities to grow any further in these geographies".

These job opportunities come at a time when companies are looking to go deeper into smaller towns as talent in larger cities gets more expensive and a hybrid work culture allows flexibility to work from places close to the office base.

