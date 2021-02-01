Tips on going freelance during the Covid-19 pandemic

“I had been considering doing it for a while, but the layoff kind of lit the fire underneath my behind," says the 29-year-old, who lives with her husband Stevenn in Valley, Ala. “It was, ‘Hey, look. You might not think you’re ready for this but you’re just going to have to jump in and figure it out as you go.’ "

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in