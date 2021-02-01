Tips on going freelance during the Covid-19 pandemic

Tips on going freelance during the Covid-19 pandemic7 min read . 01 Feb 2021
As coronavirus accelerates moves to contract, gig and ‘on-demand’ work, here’s advice if you’re considering becoming your own boss
When Kyndall Bennett lost her job as a multimedia designer in July, she took it as the push she needed to start freelancing.
“I had been considering doing it for a while, but the layoff kind of lit the fire underneath my behind," says the 29-year-old, who lives with her husband Stevenn in Valley, Ala. “It was, ‘Hey, look. You might not think you’re ready for this but you’re just going to have to jump in and figure it out as you go.’ "
