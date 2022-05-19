Top executives  may get an average 8.9% pay hike this year

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
India Inc.’s CXO pay is expected to increase by 8.9% in 2022 from 7.9% in the previous year, according to HR consulting firm Aon India’s 2022 Executive Rewards Survey, which analysed 475 companies across 20 industries
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
MUMBAI :Salaries of Indian chief executives and other top company personnel are set to rise the fastest in five years amid a shortage of people to fill such roles, a scarcity that is also boosting pay for those they manage.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
MUMBAI :Salaries of Indian chief executives and other top company personnel are set to rise the fastest in five years amid a shortage of people to fill such roles, a scarcity that is also boosting pay for those they manage.
India Inc.’s CXO pay is expected to increase by 8.9% in 2022 from 7.9% in the previous year, according to human-resource consulting firm Aon India’s 2022 Executive Rewards Survey, which analysed 475 companies across 20 industries. The findings were released on Wednesday.
India Inc.’s CXO pay is expected to increase by 8.9% in 2022 from 7.9% in the previous year, according to human-resource consulting firm Aon India’s 2022 Executive Rewards Survey, which analysed 475 companies across 20 industries. The findings were released on Wednesday.
“There is a talent shortage at CXO levels, and firms have realized that to get high-quality talent, they must pay more. Earlier, the increment gaps between the CXOs and the junior and middle management was wide, but now it has shrunk," Nitin Sethi, partner and CEO-India for human capital solutions at Aon, told Mint. In February, Aon estimated that India’s overall average pay hike would be 9.9% as companies struggle to retain talent.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
However, salaries are more closely linked to performance than before. Almost 60% of CEOs’ salaries are now given as variable pay and long-term incentives (LTIs), a jump from 20-25% about a decade ago. The median salary for chief executive officers is ₹7.05 crore, Aon said.
Manufacturing tops the chart among sectors to see the company bosses get the largest hikes. Manufacturing sector CEOs are projected to get pay increases of 9.3%, followed by the information technology and IT-enabled services sector at 9.2%. Top executives of financial services firms, life sciences and the consumer sector are expected to get hikes of 8.2%, 8.4% and 8.1%, respectively.
The pay hikes come after almost two years of stagnant or subdued hikes because of the pandemic-related disruptions. Many CEOs took a pay cut, and some even forfeited their pay as companies struggled to stay afloat, and many fired workers to save costs.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
But with business activity recovering to near pre-pandemic levels, pay increases and a war for executive talent are in full swing. “In the wake of the pandemic, talent is in short supply, and the cost of attracting, retaining and engaging leadership talent that grows business is rising rapidly," Sethi said in a statement. “Not only is the increase in average executive compensation the highest in five years, but variable pay and equity grants have also risen as companies cannot risk losing key talent at senior levels as this has implications on delivering business performance."
However, the consulting firm noted that while LTIs are typically rolled out to senior management, the talent crunch and high employee turnover are forcing companies to offer them to the high-potential middle management. “Typically, organizations look at 1-2 metrics for providing performance shares. Profits, shareholders’ return and revenue are the top three metrics used," Aon noted in the data that was exclusively shared with Mint.
LTIs can be a mix of cash, performance shares and restricted shares, and an employee’s LTI can be measured against company performance-profits, revenue, cash flows and shareholders’ returns.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“Claw-back options are also getting popular in the financial sector and now widely used," Sethi said. A claw-back option works like a penalty where the employee has to return a portion of money or benefits stipulated in a contract under special circumstances like an early exit.
Aon noted that the vesting period of stock options, which was five years earlier, has gradually come down. After stock options have been granted, the wait period after which staff get the right to buy shares is the vesting period. Across instruments, the vesting period is typically three to four years.
But the frenzy to retain their best allows startups to become more agile and get board approvals for reducing the vesting periods.