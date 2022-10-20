Toxic workplaces are bad for mental and physical health, surgeon general says5 min read . Updated: 20 Oct 2022, 04:46 PM IST
A mentally healthy workplace includes growth opportunities, work-life balance and community, according to America’s doctor
The U.S. surgeon general is telling Americans for the first time that disrespectful or cutthroat workplaces could be hazardous to their health.