Treating employees like contractors is on the rise—and will likely backfire

Legal contracts that take away a person’s right to leave or sue an employer can lead to additional unexpected consequences. Employees might start thinking to themselves: “You’re taking away my legal right to quit or to sue, and I’m getting nothing in return? OK, so I can’t leave for a job elsewhere, but I can stop working so hard." In other words, it breaks the psychological contract employees have with their employers. Such contracts also might cue employees to worry about things they weren’t even thinking about before, such as: “Is my employer shutting down my ability to sue because employees have had lots of reasons to do so at this company?"