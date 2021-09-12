Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Twitter rival Koo to hire more people, raise headcount to 500

Twitter rival Koo to hire more people, raise headcount to 500

Government relations, and marketing, brand marketing among others, but these will comprise smaller teams
12:39 PM IST Livemint( with inputs from PTI )

  • Koo is currently available in eight languages and has several pioneering technology features, including Talk-to-Type, that enables users to speak their thoughts and the technology will type it

India’s homegrown microblogging platform and Twitter rival Koo expects to hire 500 people in the next one year.The hiring will be across engineering, product and community management teams.

Koo's popularity in India peaked earlier this year amid the Indian government's spat with Twitter and growing calls for expanding the ecosystem of homegrown digital platforms.

Koo saw massive growth in its user base over the past few months, after Union ministers and government departments in India endorsed the homegrown microblogging platform.

"We are now 200 people, and we will reach at least 500 people in the next one year as we hire primarily in areas such as engineering, product and community management," Koo co-founder Aprameya Radhakrishna told PTI.

Other areas of hiring include government relations, and marketing, brand marketing among others, but these will comprise smaller teams.

"We would like to attract the best talent that can work for us, and take Indian technology to the globe," Radhakrishna said.

Founded by Radhakrishna and Mayank Bidawatka, Koo was launched last year to allow users to express themselves and engage on the platform in Indian languages.

It supports multiple languages including Hindi, Telugu and Bengali, among others.

Its user base touched the 1 crore mark last month and the platform has ambitious targets to reach 10 crore users over the next one year.

Koo is currently available in eight languages and has several pioneering technology features, including Talk-to-Type, that enables users to speak their thoughts and the technology will type it.

*With inputs from agencies

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!