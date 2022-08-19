Two employees of IT company say HR dept mishandled their rape claims

The incidents -- one in Las Vegas and the other near Dallas -- provide an unsettling look into how some women at SAP say they struggled to convince their own HR team that they didn’t consent to sexual advances. For this story, Bloomberg spoke to the women, as well as seven other current and former employees who say they experienced sexual harassment or assault at company events, or witnessed it. All asked not to be identified because they fear reprisals or because they signed non-disclosure agreements. Bloomberg also reviewed internal emails and documents that detail how SAP, one of the world’s largest tech companies, responded to these complaints.