The University Grants Commission (UGC) is developing a single-window platform for all academic jobs in both teaching and non-teaching positions, in a move that could ease hiring in colleges and universities.

The higher education regulator expects all colleges and universities to post their human resource requirements in that platform once it is ready. This will aid job search and talent mapping, and thus accelerate the filling-up of vacancies, it said.

“Once you bring all the vacancy notifications from colleges and varsities on to a single platform, it will allow a larger group of people from across regions to apply. So, job search and talent search exercise from both demand and supply sides becomes better," said a government official who did not want to be named.

UGC has written to all universities, informing them that it is setting up the single-window platform and that it shall include non-teaching vacancies. The regulator said it will also add new features. “The upgraded portal shall become functional shortly. You are requested to kindly upload job vacancies on this portal, which will help in disseminating the information to the eligible candidates," it said.

India’s higher education sector is one of the largest in the world with about 50,000 colleges and universities having around 2.8 million staff, including teachers. The number of vacancies is quite large as well.

The elite Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) are facing a 15-30% faculty shortage across campuses. In March 2018, the Union government informed Parliament that the faculty strength of the 23 IITs is 5,428 against a sanctioned strength of 8,234 teaching staff. There is thus a combined 34% shortage of faculty in these institutions. Similarly, there is a shortage of more than 5,000 in the combined faculty strength of central universities.

Varsities and institutions have hired some faculty through permanent and ad hoc measures. However, reservations for the economically weaker sections (EWS) has led to an increase in the intake of students and lowered the faculty-student ratio, which was visible in the QS World University Ranking this year, where some top schools did not do well in this aspect.

In an email to faculties and staff after the QS World University ranking was announced, IIT-Delhi director V. Ramgopal Rao highlighted how getting quality faculty is a challenge and how his institution is doing its best. Also, talking about its relatively not so high score in QS rankings in the teacher-student ratio, he wrote: “please note, older IITs added 2,500 students in the last two years because of the EWS quota implementation. So, we took a hit on this for reasons beyond our control".

“The UGC initiative needs political and academic willingness...to hire more and pay in time to be successful... Only creating a digital platform will not solve any problem. The education sector, like healthcare, needs more funding," said a Delhi University professor seeking anonymity.

