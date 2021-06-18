UGC builds single platform to host all academic jobs

In an email to faculties and staff after the QS World University ranking was announced, IIT-Delhi director V. Ramgopal Rao highlighted how getting quality faculty is a challenge and how his institution is doing its best. Also, talking about its relatively not so high score in QS rankings in the teacher-student ratio, he wrote: “please note, older IITs added 2,500 students in the last two years because of the EWS quota implementation. So, we took a hit on this for reasons beyond our control".