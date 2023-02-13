UK firms plan biggest pay rises since 2012 to fill staff gaps
British firms are expected to raise wages for their employees, it will be the biggest pay raise since 2012
British employers expect to raise wages for their staff by the most in at least 11 years but the 5% pay deals for workers would still fall well below expected inflation, a survey published on Monday showed.
