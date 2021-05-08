Unemployment benefits become target amid hiring difficulty
- Some states, business leaders call for cuts in supplement aid; Yellen says benefits aren’t factor in economic picture
A lackluster jobs report Friday added fuel to efforts in Florida and elsewhere to reduce access to unemployment benefits that some state and industry leaders say have kept people from returning to the workforce.
The country is in a striking predicament, with millions unemployed and businesses that can’t find enough people to hire at current wages. The mismatch has prompted several states, including Florida, Montana and North Carolina, to tighten reporting requirements to receive unemployment benefits and shut off payments to people who turn down work.
