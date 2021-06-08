upGrad plans to hire over 1,000 employees in 3 months to address growing demand

The opportunities will be across departments like Learning Experience, Delivery, Marketing, and Program, along with Sales which will remain predominant, upGrad said in a statement. The edtech company will be hiring from its own learners' talent pool through upGrad Rekrut hiring drive. The fresh Sales recruits will work in a 'Temporary Safe Workplace Bubbles' across 5-star hotel properties in Mumbai and Bangalore, which will further extend to cities like Hyderabad, Delhi and Kolkata.

