Upskilling helps women relaunch careers after breaks: Report

A new study has revealed that women, who had taken career breaks, found it easier to relaunch their professional journey after upskilling themselves. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A report on 'Future of the Skills Landscape 2024’ by Hero Vired, a learntech startup from the Hero Group, indicated that 75% of women, who upskilled, found it easier to get back to work after a career break.

While 82% of working professionals expressed concerns over potential job redundancy due to emerging technologies, upskilling played a positive role for several employees.

As per the report, 78% of working professionals have recognised 'upskilling' as a proactive strategy to navigate the rapidly changing working landscape in the country.

The survey which was conducted among 2 lakh individuals (comprising students, working professionals, and academicians), revealed that 43.5% of respondents, both from metro and non-metro cities, acknowledged the need for upskilling every six months.

A majority of working professionals agreed that upskilling, particularly in Artificial Intelligence (AI), will enhance their job opportunities. However, 43% of respondents expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of adequate AI training provided by their employers. 81% of respondents who upskilled themselves last year, opted for online courses in their learning journeys.

Further, the Hero Vired report identified that digital marketing, green jobs, and mental health coaching will be the top three non-technology jobs that will have high demand in the future.

As industries prioritise environmental responsibility, demand grows for professionals with expertise in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), corporate governance, and eco-friendly technologies, the report stated that a broader recognition of the evolving nature of skills would be required across various sectors. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"As professionals and companies alike are placing the long-due focus on sustainability, fitness, and mental health; job roles in these sectors will be in demand," Akshay Munjal, Founder and CEO, Hero Vired said.

