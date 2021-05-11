Urban unemployment nears 12% as covid lockdowns bite

“The curbs and lockdowns this year are not like last year, but they’re quite well-spread. The labour and employment market has a direct correlation with how our overall economy functions. Several brokerage and financial organizations have downgraded the GDP forecast, and the economic revival will depend on how fast we as a country manage to tame the coronavirus pandemic," said Sunil Kumar Sinha, principal economist at Indian Ratings and Research Pvt. Ltd, part of the Fitch Group.