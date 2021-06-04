US economy adds 559,000 jobs in May as firms still struggle to fill positions

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The US economy added 559,000 jobs in May and the unemployment rate dropped to 5.8 percent, the Labor Department said Friday, as Covid-19 vaccines helped businesses reopen and rehire.

The US economy added 559,000 jobs in May and the unemployment rate dropped to 5.8 percent, the Labor Department said Friday, as Covid-19 vaccines helped businesses reopen and rehire.

However, the economy is still short 7.6 million jobs compared to February 2020, before the pandemic struck, the report said.

Sectors that were badly damaged by business restrictions to stop the virus made up the bulk of the employment gains last month, with the leisure and hospitality sector adding 292,000 jobs, two-thirds of which were in businesses like bars and restaurants. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Accommodations added 35,000 jobs, and amusement, gambling and recreation businesses added 58,000, but the leisure and hospitality sector is still short 2.5 million positions compared to February 2020, the report said.

And average hourly wages increased strongly, rising 15 cents to $30.33 after a 21 cent gain in April, which the Labor Department attributed to firms trying to attract unemployed workers back to the job.

"The data for the last two months suggest that the rising demand for labor associated with the recovery from the pandemic may have put upward pressure on wages," the report said, noting that the pandemic's employment disruptions caused by the pandemic "complicate the analysis" of wage trends. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

cs/hs

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.