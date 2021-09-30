US-based Global financial services provider Fidelity Information Services (FIS) announced its plan to hire 10,000 people in India over the next one year as it sees increasing investment and growth prospects.

The Florida-headquartered company plans a 12-month recruitment drive, and hiring will be at all levels of operations. A special focus will be given to graduates from tier-II and III cities.

FIS is a fortune-500 company, that processes over $75 billion in transactions, offering over 450 solutions. The total global headcount of the company is said to be 55,000-plus. FIS also provides technology services to capital markets, retail banking and merchant industries.

India is a strategic centre of employment for FIS with nearly one-third of FIS employees living and working within the country's borders and it will invest heavily in this market, the company said.

The company will focus on hiring new recruits through leading educational institutes spread across different parts of the country, including Gurugram, Jaipur, Nagpur, Mangalore, Kanpur, Coimbatore, Thiruvananthapuram, Jalandhar, Solapur, and Guwahati.

The successful applicants will be staffed across FIS offices in Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Pune, Indore, Mohali, Gurugram.

"FIS has had a presence in India for more than two decades, and this recruitment drive underscores our continued commitment to providing rewarding career opportunities for India's top talent," Amol Gupta, Chief Human Resources Officer -- India & Philippines -- at, FIS told reporters during a virtual press conference.

He also said the company continues to innovate with its technological services and given the demand scenario, people are being hired.

According to FIS, it is offering a hybrid working mode allowing the employees flexi working hours for the past one-and-a-half years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The hybrid work model is a good fit for some for improved work-life balance, which in return maintains a healthier and more productive workforce, it added.

For over 50 years, FIS said it has continued to drive growth for clients around the world by creating tomorrow’s technology, solutions and services to modernize today’s businesses and customer experiences.

"By connecting merchants, banks and capital markets, we use our scale, apply our deep expertise and data-driven insights, innovate with purpose to solve for our clients’ future, and deliver experiences that are more simple, seamless and secure to advance the way the world pays, banks and invests," it said.

