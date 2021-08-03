US-based IT company to over 10,000 this year, including in India

UST encourages and helps especially women candidates seeking a career comeback, especially those who have taken a job break for family reasons or to raise children. "Now is an ideal time to join UST. With our flexibility and hybrid workplace culture, we embrace solving business-critical problems of our customers and promote entrepreneurship as they are the catalysts of innovation," added Alexander Varghese, Joint Chief Operating Officer, UST. "We are in an exciting phase of the growth of the company. Together, we collaborate and enhance the way people work, live, and do business across the world." UST is recognized by Great Place to Wor, the world's foremost authority on workplace culture, in India, UK, Mexico and the US. A Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award recipient for 'Top 100 Best Places to Work in 2020', the company is also certified as a Top Employer in India, USA, UK, Malaysia, Mexico, Spain, Singapore, and the Philippines by the Top Employers Institute™ (TEI).

