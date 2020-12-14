Jeanavic Malaiba had her routine for campus career fairs down cold. As she approached each recruiter, she would offer a firm handshake and pull a copy of her resume from an embossed leather portfolio she had saved up for, in order to appear more professional at interviews. Then she’d take a deep breath and launch into a tight pitch about the engineering classes she was taking at California State University, Long Beach and her hopes for a career in the aerospace industry.