Wage inequality may be starting to reverse5 min read . Updated: 30 Dec 2022, 01:30 AM IST
Remote work, deglobalization, stalled technology have started eroding some advantages of higher-skilled workers. The question is whether it will last
Inflation inflicted misery on pretty much all workers in 2022. Yet peek below the surface, and the year’s most consequential economic development may be what happened between different groups of workers.