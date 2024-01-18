Industry
Wanted: Suitable board directors to help firms navigate global crises
Summary
- More than 1,400 independent directors are set to retire by 1 April, as per primeinfobase.com
Indian companies scrambling to find replacements for their boardrooms are struggling to find candidates with the right technology chops or expertise in handling the outcomes of geopolitical uncertainties.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more