What happens when MBA students don’t tell recruiters their grades?

Dr. Tomar notes that the paper arrives at a time when grade policies, broadly, are getting re-evaluated. Some colleges and universities have recently dropped their standardized test requirements. This, he says, is another form of grade nondisclosure, with schools more or less in the employer roles. High-school students likely will behave differently when they know their standardized test scores won’t be seen by universities during the admissions process (if they take the tests at all), he says, just like M.B.A. students behave differently when they know their grades won’t be seen during their recruiting process.