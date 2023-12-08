Industry
What the IIT placements tell us about the campus hiring market
Summary
- The battlegrounds of IITs this year are calm, indicating weak appetite among companies across sectors
Placements at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) are a barometer for how the hiring market shapes up in any given year. The battlegrounds of IITs this year are calm, indicating weak appetite among companies across sectors. Mint tells you why:
