What the IIT placements tell us about the campus hiring market

How is the season going for IITs?

It’s been modest for the batch of 2024. According to placement teams, the number of offers rolled out by consulting, core sector and trading companies has dipped since the previous year. Recruiters say they had over-hired and do not have many profiles to justify visiting campuses in large numbers. The struggle is palpable even among the different IITs. The newer IITs started their placements in August-September but many companies are preferring to head to the older ones. In fact, some of the newer IITs have reduced their compensation threshold to attract more firms.