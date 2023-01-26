Home / Industry / Human Resource /  What the NFL playoffs and tech layoffs have in common
Back

What the NFL playoffs and tech layoffs have in common

wsj 6 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2023, 07:22 PM IST Ben Cohen, The Wall Street Journal
The reason workers are losing their jobs is not the one that companies provide, said Jeffrey Pfeffer, a professor of organizational behavior at the Stanford Graduate School of Business. It’s not economic concerns. It’s a social contagion (Photo: iStock)Premium
The reason workers are losing their jobs is not the one that companies provide, said Jeffrey Pfeffer, a professor of organizational behavior at the Stanford Graduate School of Business. It’s not economic concerns. It’s a social contagion (Photo: iStock)

They have never had so much data to guide their decisions. But teams and companies still get hiring and firing wrong because of psychological biases

To understand the forces behind the recent layoffs that have ravaged the tech industry, it helps to start with a curious decision by one Bay Area organization.

OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout