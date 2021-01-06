What to do after you get fired

Typically, when you are fired, there was an action that you either took or did not take, says Ms. Logullo. Your next employer will want to know why you left the position, she says. So you will need to craft an explanation that demonstrates that you recognize what happened, and acknowledge what you did or did not do in your previous role so you can learn from it and correct for it in the future. Instead of saying, for example, “They weren’t happy with my performance," you can say the position wasn’t a perfect fit, and you are excited to learn and build skills in a certain area in the future. “That kind of outcome-driven story is so much more motivating and promising," she says. Think about how you will address a potential employment gap as you update your résumé, craft cover letters and prepare for your next interview.