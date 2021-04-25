When job references still make sense before hiring

“When I filled out the applications at big tech companies, if they asked for references, I just left it blank," says Mr. Bui, a 31-year-old in Portland, Ore. “I didn’t have any." He still became a finalist for roles at Amazon and Apple, both of which gave him at-home coding assignments to test his skills. He eventually got an offer at Apple in March.

