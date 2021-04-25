When job references still make sense before hiring
- They’re a less popular way to vet job candidates than they used to be, but some bosses won’t finish a search without them
Man Bui worked as an Uber driver and warehouse associate before getting his master’s degree in computer science in 2020. When it came time to apply for jobs, the only engineering experience he could point to was designing his own mobile app.
“When I filled out the applications at big tech companies, if they asked for references, I just left it blank," says Mr. Bui, a 31-year-old in Portland, Ore. “I didn’t have any." He still became a finalist for roles at Amazon and Apple, both of which gave him at-home coding assignments to test his skills. He eventually got an offer at Apple in March.
