Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Industry >Human Resource >When job references still make sense before hiring

When job references still make sense before hiring

Premium
iStockphoto
5 min read . 11:21 PM IST KRITHIKA VARAGUR, The Wall Street Journal

  • They’re a less popular way to vet job candidates than they used to be, but some bosses won’t finish a search without them

Man Bui worked as an Uber driver and warehouse associate before getting his master’s degree in computer science in 2020. When it came time to apply for jobs, the only engineering experience he could point to was designing his own mobile app.

“When I filled out the applications at big tech companies, if they asked for references, I just left it blank," says Mr. Bui, a 31-year-old in Portland, Ore. “I didn’t have any." He still became a finalist for roles at Amazon and Apple, both of which gave him at-home coding assignments to test his skills. He eventually got an offer at Apple in March.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in
MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.