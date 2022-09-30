When robots fire workers, best not to be too human about it
A study finds that worker/robot interactions are very different from consumer/robot interactions
When a robot criticizes an employee, should it smile?
Apparently not, if the company behind the robot doesn’t want to alienate the employee. In fact, in this situation, “humanizing robots can actually backfire significantly," says Kai Chi Yam, an associate professor at the National University of Singapore Business School and the lead author of a paper on workers’ reactions to robot supervisors.
More companies will be dealing with the question of how to design interactions between their employees and the robots the companies use to help supervise and evaluate them. In November, International Data Corp. predicted that by 2024, 80% of the G2000—the 2,000 biggest companies in the world, according to Forbes—will be using “‘digital managers’ to hire, fire, and train workers in jobs measured by continuous improvement."
Dr. Yam says that when human supervisors give employees negative feedback, the workers typically respond in one of two ways: They acknowledge their shortcomings, or they believe that the supervisor is trying to hurt them. When a robot gives employees feedback, he says, they don’t typically see any bad intent, because they don’t believe the robot has any agency—the ability or the will to exert power over them or harm them. The robot, the employees say to themselves, is just doing its job, Dr. Yam says.
However, when the robot has been given human characteristics, employees don’t respond as well, because they are more likely to think that the robot is out to get them, he says.
“Once you humanize and give a face and give a name and give a voice to such robots, and they do the inevitable task to criticize and to correct employees," Dr. Yam says, the employees “believe that the robots, just like an actual human adviser, have intention to harm them in some ways."
Dr. Yam and his colleagues conducted a study in which a robot gave 179 students at a university in Asia difficult soccer-related questions to answer. At the end of each section of the quiz, the robot universally gave them negative feedback, such as: “Your score was significantly below average on this assessment. This is very bad."
One group of students’ quizzes were proctored by a robot that introduced itself as “Paul," had a smile on its screen and spoke with an American accent. The robot that interacted with the other students had none of those characteristics and was known as Robot 17,541.
After a couple of rounds of feedback, the students were asked to rate statements about their treatment by the robot (“This robot put me down in front of others," for example) and the robot’s agency (“Robots can plan things"). Participants were also given a chance to retaliate against the robot. They were told that robots use a lot of electricity and are “happiest" operating at full capacity. Then, using a knob in front of them, they were allowed to reduce the robot’s processing power.
The students who were criticized by the humanized robot were more likely to say that the robot had agency and was abusive, and they were more likely to retaliate by reducing the robot’s power supply.
Dr. Yam says the researchers expected study participants to prefer feedback from robots without human characteristics, but “we did not expect people to be so aggressive in powering down a robot."
The researchers conducted a separate study with 164 students that tracked how people watching criticism being doled out by a humanized robot or one that wasn’t humanized would react. Again, the humanized robot was more likely to be judged abusive and retaliated against by the observers, by reducing its power supply.
Dr. Yam’s advice: “If you must use technology" to evaluate employees, “use one that doesn’t have a face or anything like that."