When robots fire workers, best not to be too human about it

Out to get them

Dr. Yam says that when human supervisors give employees negative feedback, the workers typically respond in one of two ways: They acknowledge their shortcomings, or they believe that the supervisor is trying to hurt them. When a robot gives employees feedback, he says, they don’t typically see any bad intent, because they don’t believe the robot has any agency—the ability or the will to exert power over them or harm them. The robot, the employees say to themselves, is just doing its job, Dr. Yam says.