Home / Industry / Human Resource /  When the layoff is an email, it’s nothing personal
Back

When the layoff is an email, it’s nothing personal

wsj 5 min read . Updated: 03 Feb 2023, 12:40 AM IST Te-Ping Chen, The Wall Street Journal
Human-resources managers say the speed at which email layoffs can deliver difficult news to many workers at once can limit confusion and the dread of waiting for a fateful call or meeting invitePremium
Human-resources managers say the speed at which email layoffs can deliver difficult news to many workers at once can limit confusion and the dread of waiting for a fateful call or meeting invite

A lot of workers losing jobs right now are getting the bad news via their inboxes. Employers value the speed. Many employees feel differently.

At first, Jeremy Joslin thought the email announcing his layoff was a phishing attempt. It was 5:30 a.m. in California when he saw it, and with so many technology job cuts afoot, the Google software engineer thought a scammer was trying to capitalize on the news.

OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout