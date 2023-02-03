When the layoff is an email, it’s nothing personal
A lot of workers losing jobs right now are getting the bad news via their inboxes. Employers value the speed. Many employees feel differently.
At first, Jeremy Joslin thought the email announcing his layoff was a phishing attempt. It was 5:30 a.m. in California when he saw it, and with so many technology job cuts afoot, the Google software engineer thought a scammer was trying to capitalize on the news.
