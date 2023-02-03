When the layoff is an email, it’s nothing personal

Even in a hybrid work world, most workers say they prefer to be laid off in person. In a January survey of more than 9,800 workers conducted by SurveyMonkey on behalf of The Wall Street Journal, 67% of workers said they would prefer to be laid off via an in-person meeting, while 11% said they would want the news by email, and fewer still, 7%, via a virtual meeting. Even the majority of full- and part-time remote workers said they’d want the news delivered face-to-face.

