Where have all the chefs gone?1 min read . Updated: 15 Dec 2022, 09:50 PM IST
Shortage of skilled workforce is hurting the hospitality sector in peak tourist season but the pandemic alone isn’t to blame
Shortage of skilled workforce is hurting the hospitality sector in peak tourist season but the pandemic alone isn’t to blame
Recently, I took my family out for a celebratory lunch to a plush restaurant, in Mumbai’s Lower Parel, famed for its Lebanese fare. Sadly, the best part of our lunch ended with the starters. Only two of the three starters ordered arrived as the waiter had forgotten to note down the last one. The manager apologised, citing rush hour, and suggested we quickly order the main course. The main course took over 30 minutes to be served and a chocolate globe arrived instead of the baklava we had ordered for dessert. As for the truant starter, well, it never made it to the table.