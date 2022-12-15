Where have all the chefs gone?

Typically, it takes 13-18 years for a range cook (staff at the beginning of their careers and those who do bulk of the cooking at a restaurant) to become an executive sous chef in large hotels. Such traditional career paths are no longer sacrosanct. Though manpower costs were burgeoning, Nath says he had no option but to roll out two hikes a year for his employees. “One is a marginal market correction which comes in October (before the tourist season) while the second one is in April. The hike timed with the tourist season is about 7% and the second one is 10-15%," he says.

{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}