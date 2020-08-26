While working remotely, here’s how to get noticed—and promoted

Haley Bryant spent the spring trying to ascend to the chief operating officer role at content-marketing firm Animalz while sitting side by side with her son, Oliver, then 4 years old, in their Bethesda, Md., home. Having worked remotely for a few years, she knew she was prone to some unhealthy habits, like working for hours without pausing for food or a break. But now every day felt like both an audition for the new gig and an emergency. The business was shedding customers, employees were overwhelmed and her son was constantly interrupting her, sad that she didn’t have time to color with him. “I just was on a treadmill that was going faster and faster," she says.