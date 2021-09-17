Why gender pronouns are becoming a big deal at work

More Americans now say they personally know someone who is transgender: 42%, up from 37% in 2017, according to a new Pew Research Center survey. Over a quarter of Americans now say they know someone who goes by gender-neutral pronouns such as “they," up from 18% in 2018. Celebrities who have recently come out as transgender or nonbinary, including Elliot Page and Demi Lovato, have also helped increase awareness.