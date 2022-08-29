Why more companies are putting Lego bricks in the office4 min read . Updated: 29 Aug 2022, 06:07 PM IST
Executives believe bringing in the colorful brick toys helps with creativity, anxiety and communication
Executives believe bringing in the colorful brick toys helps with creativity, anxiety and communication
The engineers at German company Metafinanz snickered when they saw small piles of Lego bricks awaiting them in the conference room. The compliance team was skeptical, the risk management team was openly critical.