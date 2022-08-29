Why more companies are putting Lego bricks in the office

Lego A/S, the Danish maker of colorful building-block toys, was on the brink of bankruptcy in the early 2000s. But the company turned things around by making several changes, according to analysts and a spokeswoman for the firm. Gone were products that weren’t construction bricks. Instead, the company expanded its range of traditional Lego sets to also include popular licenses, like “Star Wars," “Seinfeld" and “Harry Potter," along with famous landmarks and other products meant to entice both children and adults.