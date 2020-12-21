Wi-Fi plan to boost IT jobs

According to Cisco’s Annual Internet Report (2018-23), the world will have 628 million public Wi-Fi hotspots by 2023, up from 169 million in 2018. By 2023, Asia Pacific will have the highest share of global public Wi-Fi hotspots at 46%. Trai said that going by this projection, India should have at least 100 million public Wi-Fi hotspots by 2023, given the size of its telecom market, which has one-sixth of the world’s users.