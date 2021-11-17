IT software major Wipro has announced that it will hire a graduate engineer Trainee (GET) for its Noida campus.

The company in its official advertisement has said that it is looking for analyst – configuration, testing who can deliver clear analysis, test plans, and standard operating procedures for project work complete system configuration and testing to ensure the system is operating per requirements and coordinate, coach and develop team members on technology and quality assurance fundamentals and also create a culture of continuous improvement and review, support client requests and escalation management.

Education qualification

Graduates having BCA, B.SC -IT, B.Sc-CS, BE, B-tech, and MCA graduates can apply for the jobs.

Experience 0- 1 year

Ready to sign a service agreement for 1 year

Should be familiar with testing concepts & SDLC

Excellent troubleshooting and communication skills

Work-life balance with a 5-day work week

Collaborative environment with best-in-class professionals

Wipro is a company recognized globally for its comprehensive portfolio of services, strong commitment to sustainability and good corporate citizenship, and have a dedicated workforce of over 170,000, serving clients across six continents.

Meanwhile, Wipro said that it has surpassed USD 10 billion (around ₹75,300 crore) annualised revenue run rate and is in aposition to hire 25,000 people in the next financial year.

The company is also resuming work back from office in a staggered manner starting with fully vaccinated senior colleagues in India.

Consolidated revenue of Wipro increased by about 30 per cent to ₹19,667.4 crore during the quarter compared to ₹15,114.5 crore it registered in the corresponding quarter of 2020-21.

"The Q2 results demonstrate that our business strategy is working well. We grew at over 4.5 per cent organic sequential growth for a second quarter in a row, resulting in a 28 per cent YoY growth in the first half of this financial year," Wipro Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Thierry Delaporte said.

