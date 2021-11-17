Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This top IT company is hiring graduate engineer trainee in India. Check eligibility and other details

This top IT company is hiring graduate engineer trainee in India. Check eligibility and other details

Wipro announces Elite National Talent Hunt 2020 & 2021 (NTH) is a fresher’s hiring initiative
09:29 AM IST Livemint

  • Wipro in its official advertisement has said that it is looking for analyst – configuration, testing who can deliver clear analysis, test plans

IT software major Wipro has announced that it will hire a graduate engineer Trainee (GET) for its Noida campus.

The company in its official advertisement has said that it is looking for analyst – configuration, testing who can deliver clear analysis, test plans, and standard operating procedures for project work complete system configuration and testing to ensure the system is operating per requirements and coordinate, coach and develop team members on technology and quality assurance fundamentals and also create a culture of continuous improvement and review, support client requests and escalation management.

Education qualification

Graduates having  BCA, B.SC -IT, B.Sc-CS, BE, B-tech, and MCA graduates can apply for the jobs.

  • Experience 0- 1 year
  • Ready to sign a service agreement for 1 year
  • Should be familiar with testing concepts & SDLC
  • Excellent troubleshooting and communication skills
  • Work-life balance with a 5-day work week
  • Collaborative environment with best-in-class professionals

Wipro is a company recognized globally for its comprehensive portfolio of services, strong commitment to sustainability and good corporate citizenship, and have a dedicated workforce of over 170,000, serving clients across six continents.

Meanwhile, Wipro said that it has surpassed USD 10 billion (around 75,300 crore) annualised revenue run rate and is in aposition to hire 25,000 people in the next financial year.

The company is also resuming work back from office in a staggered manner starting with fully vaccinated senior colleagues in India.

Consolidated revenue of Wipro increased by about 30 per cent to 19,667.4 crore during the quarter compared to 15,114.5 crore it registered in the corresponding quarter of 2020-21.

"The Q2 results demonstrate that our business strategy is working well. We grew at over 4.5 per cent organic sequential growth for a second quarter in a row, resulting in a 28 per cent YoY growth in the first half of this financial year," Wipro Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Thierry Delaporte said.

