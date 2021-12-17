IT major Wipro has invited applications for various positions and is looking for developers to join its IoT (Internet of Things) in its Bengaluru campus.

IoT-Architect

Location: Bengaluru

Job Description

Key skills required for the job are:

Internet of Things - IoT-L3 (Mandatory)

Azure IOT-L3

As an Architect you are responsible for providing technical leadership to small size/complexity/order-value projects.

You are expected have depth of knowledge of specified technological area, which includes knowledge of applicable processes, methodologies, standards, products and frameworks.

You would be responsible for defining and documenting architecture, capturing and documenting non-functional (architectural) requirements, preparing estimates and defining technical solutions to proposals (RFPs). You should provide technical leadership to project team to perform design to deployment related activities, provide guidance, perform reviews, prevent and resolve technical issues.

Minimum work experience:5 - 8 Years

IoT-Lead

Job Description

Key skills required for the job are:

Internet of Things - IoT-L3 (Mandatory)

DataBricks - Data Engineering-L3

As a Lead, you are responsible for managing a small team of analysts, developers, testers or engineers and drive delivery of a small module within a project (Delivery/Maintenence/Testing) You may serve as entry level specialist with expertise in particular technology/industry domain/a process / application / product. You are responsible for functional/technical track of a project.

Minimum work experience:5 - 8 Years

IoT-Developer

Key skills required for the job are:

Internet of Things - IoT-L3 (Mandatory)

Angular JS-L3

As a Senior Developer, you are responsible for development, support, maintenance and implementation of a complex project module. You should have good experience in application of standard software development principles. You should be able to work as an independent team member, capable of applying judgment to plan and execute your tasks. You should have in-depth knowledge of at least one development technology/ programming language. You should be able to respond to technical queries / requests from team members and customers. You should be able to coach, guide and mentor junior members in the team.

Minimum work experience:3 - 5 Years

