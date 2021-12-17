Wipro is hiring IoT developers. Check eligibility and other details

As a Senior Developer, you are responsible for development, support, maintenance and implementation of a complex project module. You should have good experience in application of standard software development principles. You should be able to work as an independent team member, capable of applying judgment to plan and execute your tasks. You should have in-depth knowledge of at least one development technology/ programming language. You should be able to respond to technical queries / requests from team members and customers. You should be able to coach, guide and mentor junior members in the team.