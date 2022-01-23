Wipro is hiring IT professionals for Bengaluru location. Check eligibility, other details2 min read . 08:18 AM IST
- Wipro informed that it is on course to onboard over 70 per cent more fresh talent from the campus in FY22 against the previous year
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
IT software major Wipro has announced vacancies for a Java developerand Microsoft Dynamics AX-Developer in its Bengaluru campus. The successful applicant will be appointed as a Senior Developer and will be responsible for the development, support, maintenance and implementation of a complex project module. The candidate must have good experience in application of standard software development principles. The candidate should have in-depth knowledge of at least one development technology/ programming language.
IT software major Wipro has announced vacancies for a Java developerand Microsoft Dynamics AX-Developer in its Bengaluru campus. The successful applicant will be appointed as a Senior Developer and will be responsible for the development, support, maintenance and implementation of a complex project module. The candidate must have good experience in application of standard software development principles. The candidate should have in-depth knowledge of at least one development technology/ programming language.
Key skills required for the job:
Key skills required for the job:
Enterprise Platform Engineering Java-L1, (Mandatory) and Google Go Programming-L2,Microservices-L3, (Optional)
Minimum work experience: 3 - 5 Years
Microsoft Dynamics AX-Developer
Key skills required for the job are:
As a Senior Developer, the candidate will be responsible for development, support, maintenance and implementation of a complex project module. The applicant should have good experience in application of standard software development principles. The candidate should have in-depth knowledge of at least one development technology/ programming language and should be able to respond to technical queries / requests from team members and customers.
Minimum work experience:3 - 5 Years.
Meanwhile,Wipro's net profit came in almost flat at ₹2,969 crore for Q3 FY22, as compared to the same period the previous year.
The company informed that it is on course to onboard over 70 per cent more fresh talent from the campus in FY22 against the previous year.
"Attrition is a reality across almost all industries. It has been no different for us. I had shared with you last quarter that we expect attrition to slow down only after a few more quarters. However, we now feel more confident of having stabilised our attrition rates in Q3, and expect it to moderate next quarter," Delaporte said.
Wipro is looking to hire 30,000 freshers in FY23, Saurabh Govil, President and CHRO of Wipro said, adding that the fresher hiring numbers were pegged at about 17,500 for FY22.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!